T-Mobile announcement: How the wireless provider is changing customer service

T-Mobile has announced its latest “Un-carrier” move — and it’s all about customer service.
Speaking to a crowd in Charleston, South Carolina, CEO John Legere and company officials said customer service everywhere is broken and T-Mobile’s latest action will take steps to fix that.
Legere told the audience that this change is personal and was years in the making.
RELATED: Best cell phone plans and deals right now
T-Mobile announcement: Here’s everything you need to know
Here’s the deal: T-Mobile says it’s launching a concept it calls “Team of Experts.” Instead of investing in avoiding customers, T-Mobile says it’s investing in serving them.
For customers, that means no more robots, automated systems or transfers when you need to call customer service.
As a T-Mobile subscriber, you’ll have access to a team of real people — the experts — who can troubleshoot issues with your service or phone 24/7 without the headaches.
To do this, T-Mobile has different experts available to you sitting in the same space to solve the “call center runaround.”
Company officials say waiting on hold can’t be avoided completely, but customers will have the option of scheduling a time for someone to call them back.
Before the announcement, Legere attacked competitors Verizon and AT&T for their wireless offerings, but he didn’t mention Sprint. T-Mobile is currently trying to merge with Sprint.
You can follow along and watch the live stream on T-Mobile’s website. We’ll update this story with more details as we get them.
More Clark.com stories you may like:
- T-Mobile is launching a cheaper unlimited wireless plan
- Cricket Wireless Review: 5 things to know before you switch
- How I lowered my cell phone bill to $12/month
- Simple Mobile review: Things to know before you sign up
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}