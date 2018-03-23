0 Travel e-Scapes: March 23, 2018

DESTINATION & DEAL OF THE DAY: Detroit, Michigan

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta:

$125 Detroit

Valid most days starting on or after April 16

Finish trips on or before June 21

Round-trip rates average $157-$187 July and August

Valid on Delta, nonstop

Tip: Check out the 7 Coolest Hotels Reshaping Detroit’s Future at Trivago

TRAVEL TIPS & TIDBITS

Travel News!

Head’s up! A planned French Rail strike will hit services on TGVs, TER and Intercité trains over several 36 scheduled dates in April, May, and June. Strike dates are already penciled in but won’t be confirmed until a day or two before when SNCF will know how many workers have answered the unions call to walk out.

Stay updated at The Local , A source for news in France (in English).

______

By the end of April, all six Oceania Cruises will be offering unlimited 24/7 free Internet to customers.

The Wavenet service will only be fast enough for low-bandwidth activities such as posting to social media. Passengers who want to stream movies or music will have to pay $9.99 per person, per day for faster service.

River line Viking has offered unlimited free Internet since its debut in 2015. Luxury lines Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Crystal Cruises also offer unlimited free Internet.

Some other cruise lines charge as much as .75 cents per minute for Internet access.

Internet access on cruise ships comes over satellites, which has made fast service more difficult and expensive to provide than at resorts on land.

Did You Know?

Since 2006, the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation has funded a massive reforestation effort with more than 12 million tree plantings. Every year, one million trees are planted as part of the Enterprise 50 Million Tree Pledge – a public-private partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation that will continue through 2056.

“National forests provide habitat for one-third of all federally listed threatened or endangered species,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “With millions of acres of forest destroyed by wildfires and natural disasters each year, the financial support of Enterprise is vital to ensuring that replanting occurs before destruction takes a devastating toll on native wildlife.”

Last year’s plantings included 180,000 trees in Lake Superior State Forest in Michigan, a forested watershed that provides vital ecosystem services to the Upper Peninsula. The plantings support much-needed habitat for the endangered Kirtland’s warbler, a songbird that requires dense young jack pine for its breeding habitat; provide clean water for high-quality trout streams; and re-establish a stable food source for native game species.

2018 Plantings in Progress:

250,000 trees in the Econfina Creek Water Management Area, Florida

140,000 trees in the Atlanta Forest Management Unit, Michigan

133,000 trees in Chippewa National Forest, Minnesota

100,000 trees in the Custer Gallatin National Forest, Montana

70,000 trees in Tahoe National Forest, California

50,000 trees in Ireland

50,000 trees in Scotland, Northwest England, Northern Ireland and Wales

40,000 trees in the Willamette River Basin, Oregon

35,000 trees in the Sandhills Game Lands, North Carolina

30,000 trees in Klamath National Forest, California

30,000 trees in Landes Forest, France

30,000 trees in the Spiritwood, Saskatchewan and the greater Toronto area, Canada

25,000 trees in Pike National Forest, Colorado

13,000 trees in the Sachsische Schweiz-Osterzgebirge, Germany

4,000 trees in Ateca, Spain

Enterprise continues to offer its $12.99 weekend special on rentals through May 22. The deal includes an Economy or Compact car rented on Friday and ending the following Monday, including 100 miles per day. Applies to participating neighborhood locations. If your search brings no results, try tweaking the pick-up location or zip code nearest to your neighborhood.

SPECIAL DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL OFFERS

Airfare offers – ones with a ticket-by date – and deals with our suggestion to HURRY! can expire at any time. Heed Clark’s advice: Buy that great airfare deal – and then figure out a reason to go there! Eventually, you’ll see the world at a fraction of the normal price!

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$40 Providence, Rhode Island, or $20 each way

Valid 4 dates in April; 3 in May

Rates average $49-$69 each way on most dates in June and July

Valid on Frontier, nonstop

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$118 Denver, or $59 each way

Valid Tuesdays, Wednesdays in April and May

$158 Denver, or $79 each way

Valid Thursdays, Fridays through May 19 or Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays June 1-9

$218 Denver, or $109 each way Tuesdays, Wednesdays in July ($129 most other days)

Rates average $97-$127 most days in August

Valid on Frontier, nonstop

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$121 Grand Rapids, Michigan

Valid most dates from April 17 through June 17

Finish trips on or before July 5

Valid on Delta, nonstop

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$180 Providence, Rhode Island

Valid Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Saturdays starting on or after May 1

Finish trips on or before October 27

Valid on Delta, nonstop

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$237-$246 Portland, Maine

Valid most days starting on or after April 14 through October 13

Finish trips on or before October 27

Valid on Delta, nonstop

HURRY! Round-trip from Atlanta (one-way permitted):

$277 Cancun, or $132 south, $145 north

Depart September 15-October 27

Rates from $142-$153 south June through August on select dates

Return from September 7 through October 25

Rates from $166 on select July, August dates to ATL

Valid on JetBlue via Ft. Lauderdale

__________

Deals from other U.S. gateway airports:

Round-trip from Miami:

$407 Miami to Milan, Italy

Valid Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays

Depart August 10-October 12

Finish trips on or before October 26

Valid on AirItaly , nonstop

Checked bag and advance seat selection additional

Other AirItaly destinations include Catania ($511 RT) and Palermo, Sicily ($554)

One-way rates from ATL to Miami average $52 Mondays, Tuesdays through August 21

Rates from $68 each way from August 22 through October on American, nonstop

How do you find these great deals? Visit Clark’s Travel Tips page for a step-by-step search and booking guide.

NOTE: Airline fees can and often do exceed the cost of your flight! Additional charges now apply to budget and sale rates on most airlines for a carry-on bag, checked baggage and advance seat assignments. The least expensive fees are charged when these options are purchased during the ticket booking process. Fees climb higher after flights are reserved and even higher when adding these options at airport check-in. Kayak offers the most up-to-date Fees Chart for all domestic and international airlines.

HOTELS, RESORTS & MORE

Do DC

The Embassy Row Hotel offers spring season specials to make the most of a visit to Washington D.C.

National Cherry Blossom Festival Package: A two-night stay includes boutique guestroom, two SmartTrip Cards with one-day Metrorail Passes to get to and from the festival, a taste of Japanese culture with two limited-edition beers made from Cherry Blossoms and a 10% savings on food and drinks. Valid on stays through May 31. Rates from $200 per night.

Stay 4, Get the 5th Night Free: Also included is a 45% discount on valet parking (valued at $45 per night) and 45% off of the daily amenity fee (valued at $19.95 per day). Valid on stays year-round. Rates start from $165 per night.

The hotel lobby is anchored by a new restaurant, Station Kitchen & Cocktails. The hotel also features The Rooftop, a seasonal bar complex boasting one of the city’s only heated swimming pools with sweeping views of D.C. and Virginia.

Attend the hotel’s Cherry Blossom Sip and Stroke Event on April 8. Guests and locals can test their painting skills and take home a memento of Washington D.C.’s iconic Cherry Blossom season with a class with Jill Perla in the Garage Room . The class is from 1-3 pm; $50 including wine, painting supplies and bites.

The Embassy Row Hotel is surrounded by embassies and charming row homes in the historic neighborhood of Dupont Circle and a 3-minute walk from Dupont Circle Metro Station and 1.6 miles from the Lincoln Memorial.

New in NOLA

The new and stylish Cambria Hotel New Orleans Downtown is in the city’s historic Warehouse Arts District, a trendy area often referred to as the “Soho of the South.” The Poydras streetcar station is a 7-minute walk for easy access to the Central Business District, the French Quarter, Bourbon Street (one mile away), Frenchman Street, and beyond.

Polished boutique rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows and suites add separate sitting areas and contemporary artwork.

Onsite is a hip lobby lounge, 24-hour fitness center, and a bistro and bar serving menu items such as pulled pork po’ boys, fried oysters and pickles, and chili-butter shrimp and grits.

Rates vary by season and start from $130 a night.

Call to reserve (504-401-4600) and refer to promo code Washingtonian Media. When available it can include a room upgrade, a welcome amenity of New Orleans treats (Abita Beer, Barq’s Root Beer, Zapp’s Potato Chips, Roman Candy, Praline, Mardi Gras Beads, and a visitors guide), and a complimentary welcome cocktail at the bar.

