Use this simple trick to stop overeating (and spend less on food)

If you find yourself reaching for seconds even after you’re full, then you might want to know about a simple way to stop overeating.
What’s the secret? Apparently, just eat with your non-dominant hand!
Eat less by using your non-dominant hand
Brandon Nguyen, author and co-founder of the lifestyle website ChillPill, posted the tip in a thread on Quora – and it’s taken off.
So, if you’re right-handed, he suggests eating with your left hand for your next meal.
RELATED: 13 ‘healthy’ snacks that aren’t healthy at all
Nguyen explains that the technique slows down your pace of eating, giving your stomach a chance to let your brain know when you’re full. According to one study, using a non-dominant hand reduced food intake by 30%.
If you’re afraid that you might look like a toddler while eating with your non-dominant hand, start with just one meal a day.
Here are 10 other tricks that might help you with portion control:
- Don’t eat in front of any screen (TV, computer, smartphone)
- Eat on smaller plates
- Cook smaller portions to eliminate temptation
- Sit down at a table to eat
- Cut up your food
- Chew your food thoroughly
- Put leftovers away before you eat
- Brush your teeth or chew gum after eating
- Set silverware down after every bite
- Use a tall, thin glass to cut down on drinking
And if you don’t weigh yourself on a scale every day, you’ll want to read why Clark does – and says it totally works!
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}