3 injured, 1 detained after stolen vehicle crashes in Arlington

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash with multiple injuries that happened in Arlington Sunday evening.

    JSO responded to the scene of Arlington Expressway and Century Street at approximately 7:20 p.m.

    The vehicle was traveling northbound on Century when it hit a curb, jumped the grass median and hit a wall.

    Authorities said three people have serious injuries and one person has life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a local hospital.

    The vehicle was stolen from the Century 21 area off Atlantic Boulevard around 3 p.m. Sunday, police said.

    JSO said at least 4 people -- two males and two females -- were inside the car when they arrived on scene.

    One person has been detained. Police are working to determine who was driving.

