3 injured, 1 detained after stolen vehicle crashes in Arlington

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash with multiple injuries that happened in Arlington Sunday evening.
JSO responded to the scene of Arlington Expressway and Century Street at approximately 7:20 p.m.
#RightNow —Century & Arlington Express EB is closed due to a car that crashed into a wall. @JFRDJAX says multiple people taken to hospital. Working to learn how many people were inside the car, what led to crash. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/36HHvRxkz3— Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) May 14, 2018
The vehicle was traveling northbound on Century when it hit a curb, jumped the grass median and hit a wall.
Authorities said three people have serious injuries and one person has life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a local hospital.
Witnesses on scene tell me the driver in the car tried to run away, but police captured the driver. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/66gzT3oJON— Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) May 14, 2018
The vehicle was stolen from the Century 21 area off Atlantic Boulevard around 3 p.m. Sunday, police said.
JSO said at least 4 people -- two males and two females -- were inside the car when they arrived on scene.
One person has been detained. Police are working to determine who was driving.
#Rightnow JSO remains on scene of the one-car accident on Arlington Expressway, near Century. Here’s a closer look at the car. Investigators were seen taking a picture of the car. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/JBIqbyLjhP— Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) May 14, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}