12 Russians indicted: Military officials accused of hacking DNC, stealing voter info

A federal grand jury returned an indictment Friday against a dozen Russian military intelligence officials accused of hacking into computers and disseminating private information in an effort to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said.
The Russians are accused of hacking into the computer networks of the Democratic National Committee and the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton. Rosenstein said they also stole information on 500,000 U.S. voters after hacking a state U.S. election board.
Updated 1:05 p.m. EDT July 13: Lawmakers are calling on President Donald Trump to cancel his planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin after a dozen of the country’s military intelligence officials were indicted Friday.
INBOX: @SenSchumer calls on President Trump to cancel his meeting with Russian President Putin in light of today’s DOJ indictments. pic.twitter.com/kgafditjvs— Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) July 13, 2018
Following AG #Rosenstein's announcement of #Mueller's newest #indictments against #Russian officials, I call on @realDonaldTrump to cancel his meeting w/#Putin,who has consistently lied about election interference.— Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) July 13, 2018
They are attacking our country, Mr. President. Enough is enough.
Original report: Eleven of the defendants were charged with conspiracy to commit computer crimes, eight counts of aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to launder money. Two defendants are charged with a separate conspiracy to commit computer crimes.
The suspects were named as Viktor Borisovich Netyksho, Boris Alekseyevich Antonov, Dmitriy Sergeyevich Badin, Ivan Sergeyevich Yermakov, Aleksey Viktorovich Lukashev, Sergey Aleksandrovich Morgachev, Nikolay Yuryevich Kozachek, Pavel Vyacheslavovich Yershov, Artem Andreyevich Malyshev, Aleksandr Vladmirovich Osadchuk, Aleksey Aleksandrovich Potemkin and Anatoliy Sergeyevich Kovalev.
More than a dozen people have been charged in Mueller’s probe of Russian election meddling and its possible ties to President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
