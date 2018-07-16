  • Amazon glitch: Here's how to get on the Amazon Prime sale

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Amazon’s website suffered a glitch at the beginning of its much-hyped Prime Day sale.

    Here is a workaround that will allow you to get to the Prime Day Deals.

    1. Click onto the Prime Day link on Amazon.

    2. Go to the filter area at the top of the  page next to the words “Amazon Prime,” and click on “Prime Day” instead of “All.”

