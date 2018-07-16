Amazon Prime Day 2018 starts with some glitches

Amazon Prime Day started at 3 p.m. Eastern time today, but not without some glitches.
CNBC reported that customers complained of errors on desktop and mobile. According to the outlet, some customers got an error page featuring “dogs of Amazon.” On those pages, a photo of a dog appears with the text, “Sorry. Something went wrong on our end,” “Sorry. We couldn’t find that page,” or a similar error message. The dog photo changes with each refresh. There are more than a dozen dog images.
Amazon error sends some shoppers to dog photo, not product page. "Sorry something went wrong on our end," #Amazon said on a page some shoppers were sent to after clicking on items from its U.S. home page. A different image of a dog greeted users each time. https://t.co/c5nPA4h7BA pic.twitter.com/DyDMUKOZYJ— Gravità Zero (@gravitazeroeu) January 8, 2018
Visiting Amazon.com, navigating to the Prime Day page and clicking on “shop all deals,” or “shop deals by interest” led some users to a redirect loop to the “shop all deals” page.
According to Tech Crunch, direct links to product pages work fine, including direct links to specific products on the Prime Day page.
Amazon has not commented on the reports about Prime Day site glitches. The Associated Press reported that the extent of the outage is not clear.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}