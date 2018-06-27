Antwon Rose shooting: Police officer charged with criminal homicide

Criminal homicide charges have been filed against Michael Rosfeld, the police officer accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old Antwon Rose, Pittsburgh’s WPXI has confirmed.
Breaking: here’s the first page of criminal complaint filed against Officer Michael Rosfeld accused of criminal homicide in shooting of Antwon Rose #wpxi pic.twitter.com/51uY3OAKfX— Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) June 27, 2018
