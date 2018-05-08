Arkansas standoff: 3 deputies hurt, suspect killed, authorities say

A suspect was killed and three deputies hurt in an Arkansas police standoff, authorities said early Tuesday.
#BREAKING: One person is dead and three deputies are injured after a standoff in Hackett.— Krystle Sherrell (@5NEWSKrystle) May 8, 2018
The deputies were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. https://t.co/ycvvDtsp1e
Update 4:17 a.m. EDT May 8: According to KFSM, the standoff started before 11 p.m. CDT Monday when the suspect “barricaded themself on W. Highway 10 between Hackett and Greenwood.”
During the incident, the suspect was killed and three Sebastian County SWAT deputies suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.
