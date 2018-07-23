  • At least 1 injured in Miami Beach building collapse, police say

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MIAMI BEACH, Fla. -

    At least one person was injured in a reported building collapse in Miami Beach on Monday, police said.

    Video released by government officials showed rubble left after the reported collapse at 5775 Collins Avenue.

    Police said the building had a permit for demolition.

    The building was previously known as the Marlborough House, a condominium building, but it was slated for demolition after it was bought by a Brazilian developer, according to the Miami Herald. The newspaper reported that the 13-story building had no residents ahead of the expected demolition.

