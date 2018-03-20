Austin explosions: FedEx turns over suspicious package after store linked to bomb

SCHERTZ, Texas - A package destined for Austin exploded early Tuesday at a FedEx ground delivery facility in Schertz, northeast of San Antonio, according to federal authorities.
San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told the Austin American-Statesman that a second suspicious package was found at the facility, but he later said he misspoke. FedEx officials said they had turned over to authorities a separate suspicious package sent by the same person who mailed the package that exploded Tuesday morning..
