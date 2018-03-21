Austin bombings: Family of suspect Mark Conditt 'grieving,' 'in shock'

AUSTIN, Texas - Police continue to investigate a series of deadly bombings in Austin after authorities said the suspect, identified as Mark Anthony Conditt, 23, apparently killed himself early Wednesday.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
AUSTIN, Texas - Police continue to investigate a series of deadly bombings in Austin after authorities said the suspect, identified as Mark Anthony Conditt, 23, apparently killed himself early Wednesday.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}