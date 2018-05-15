  • Author Tom Wolfe dead at 88

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Author Tom Wolfe has died, his agent confirmed Tuesday. He was 88.

    olfe died Monday at hospital in New York City after he was hospitalized with an infection, his agent Lynn Nesbit told The New York Times.

    Wolfe was a pioneer of the “New Journalism” literary movement, in which journalists incorporated literary techniques into their reports. He chronicled everything from hippies to the space race before turning his sharp eye to fiction.

    The “new journalism” reporter and novelist insisted that the only way to tell a great story was to go out and report it. His writing style was rife with exclamation points, italics and improbable words.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

