  • Shooting reported at high school in Palmdale, California

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    PALMDALE, Calif -

    Sheriff’s deputies were called Friday morning to respond to reports of shots fired at a high school in southern California, according to multiple reports.

    Update 11:10 a.m. EDT May 11: Los Angeles County Fire Department supervisor Art Marrujo told KTLA that one person went to a hospital Friday morning with a possible gunshot wound after reports surfaced of a shooting at Highland High School.

    The person took him or herself to the hospital, Marrujo said.

    Officials have not confirmed that a shooting took place, although authorities told KTTV that deputies had confirmed that an armed man was on campus Friday morning.

    Original report: A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department told KGO-TV that officials could not immediately confirm shots had been fired at Highland High School in Palmdale. Reports first surfaced of an incident on campus just after 7 a.m. local time.

    Palmdale is about 60 miles north of Los Angeles.

    Check back for updates to this developing story.

