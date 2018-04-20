0 1 injured, suspect in custody in Florida school shooting

One person was injured Friday morning in a shooting reported at Forest High School in Ocala, according to the the Marion County Sheriff's Office. The suspect is in custody, officials say.

6:30 p.m.

Shooting suspect Sky Bouche, 19, is being held in the Marion County Jail on charges of terrorism, aggravated assault with firearm, culpable negligence, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm on school property.

Bouche's first court appearance will be at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

BREAKING UPDATE: Mugshot released for 19-year-old Sky Bouche, the suspect in the Forest High School shooting in Marion County: https://t.co/A6uaYtMLC1 pic.twitter.com/qgN8NGfgkV — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) April 20, 2018

11:35 a.m.

School officials said it's unknown if the suspect is a student. They said once the scene is clear, students will be allowed to return to campus to collect their belongings.

10:59 a.m.

Marion County Public Schools said the shooting happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. School resource officers took the suspect in custody within three minutes of the shooting, a school district spokesman said.

New Video: Ocala high school students huddled inside classroom during today's shooting that injured one. Eerily quiet as armed officers walk in to clear room. #OcalaShooting @ActionNewsJax @WFTV @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/ADzr6BDIVF — Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) April 20, 2018

One student was shot in the ankle and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The district said 40 to 50 buses were sent to the school to take an estimated 2,200 students from campus to the First Baptist Church of Ocala, where parents were told to go.

Officials said students were checked in and checked off as they boarded and de-boarded buses.

10:48 a.m.

Parents have arrived to the First Baptist Church of Ocala to pick up their children.

We’re here at the church, where parents are now showing up to get their kids. pic.twitter.com/Cw6zrCPx3j — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) April 20, 2018

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - 10:38 a.m.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said it's conducting a secondary sweep of the school.

Local, state and federal officers have been sent to all Marion County schools to provide an increased security presence, deputies said.

10:04 a.m. According to the sheriff's office, school officials say the incident involved two students. The victim has non-life threatening injuries and the male suspect is in custody, authorities said.

RE: SHOOTING AT FOREST HIGH

All schools are on Code Yellow as a PRECAUTION. The shooter is in custody and there is NO THREAT to any other school.



At this time we can only report that there is one person injured and the shooter is in custody. We are on scene assisting MCSO. — Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) April 20, 2018

9:39 a.m

All Marion County schools are on code yellow, the school district said.

"In a code yellow, all school doors will be locked and regular classroom instruction continues behind the locked doors," the district's Code of Student Conduct said.

9:25 a.m.

Our sister station WFTV has confirmed that public information officers are on scene. The campus is under a lockdown.

Deputies are telling parents NOT come to Forest High School to pick up their children. The school board will be reuniting parents and students at the First Baptist Church of Ocala on Southeast Maricamp Road. — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) April 20, 2018

Right now all Marion County Schools are on Code Yellow, as a precaution. — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) April 20, 2018

9:06 a.m.

Our sister station WFTV's Myrt Price is on his way to Forest High School near Ocala.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office posted the following post on its Facebook page:

"Deputies have responded to a shooting at Forest High School. Suspect is in custody, at this time we have one person injured and (they) are being treated by medics. We are asking the citizens to avoid the area. Parents please stand by for further direction from the school on how to pick up your children."

