0 Veteran protesting VA set himself on fire at Georgia state capitol

Police are on the scene of an emergency outside the Georgia state Capitol, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Emegency scene in front of Ga State Capitol. Ambulances, police.. after what sounded like fireworks/shots. @wsbtv #Breaking pic.twitter.com/PhdBJ7bDzn — Linda Stouffer (@LindaWSB) June 26, 2018

According to WSB, the man, who is a 58-year-old veteran from Mableton, Georgia, drove to the capital and parked on Washington Street near the west entrance.

He exited the car, walking toward the Capitol building. The man, who’s name has not been released, had homemade incendiary devices on him, along with fireworks, state troopers told WSB. He poured a liquid on himself and set himself on fire.

Several loud explosions were heard around 10:30 a.m., the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

A state trooper extinguished the flames, WSB reported.

>> Read more trending news

Commissioner Mark McDonough with Ga State Patrol says veteran protesting set himself on fire. Had gasoline, Trooper put the flames out. Burns, injured extensively. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/QSGKcCR6FV — Linda Stouffer (@LindaWSB) June 26, 2018

“The male was burned extensively and has been transported,” GSP said. “(A) trooper put him out with his fire extinguisher. APD is assisting. They are still looking for potential additional threats.”

#BREAKING: Veteran protesting in front of Georgia State Capitol set himself on fire using fireworks, police say. LIVE coverage at Noon on Channel 2 https://t.co/U7Hikn33cD pic.twitter.com/lrlUZGs137 — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) June 26, 2018

The man was taken to a local hospital with burns on 85 to 90 percent of his body, WSB reported. But he was speaking to law enforcement.

Authorities said that he told them he was upset with the Veterans’ Administration, WSB reported.

Law enforcement officials are searching for any devices that could have been left, WSB reported. The car that the man drove to the Capitol has been located and is found to have a name and phone number written on a sign in the vehicle. Police are asking that if anyone has seen the number to not call it in case it is connected to another device, WSB reported.

Emergency crews checking out the area around the Ga State Capitol for a secondary device. Calling in GBI bomb squad to examine this car on Washington St, after protestor set himself on fire. @wsbtv #breaking pic.twitter.com/rbGPud0l7u — Linda Stouffer (@LindaWSB) June 26, 2018

No one else what injured in the incident.

Check back on the latest on this developing story.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.