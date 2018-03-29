  • Brother of Parkland gunman pleads guilty to trespassing at shooting scene

    By: Tom Elia and Jodie Wagner, Palm Beach Post

    Zachary Cruz, the brother of Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz, on Thursday pleaded guilty to trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of the Feb. 14 mass shooting.

    Zachary Cruz pleaded no contest and will serve six months of probation, during which he cannot possess firearms or ammunition. 

