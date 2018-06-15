Denver shooting leaves at least four injured, including two children, reports say

Police were called to the scene of a shooting in a parking lot at an office complex in suburban Denver Thursday afternoon that left four people injured, including two children, according to police and news reports.
Shooting occurred at 3:05 in parking lot of business at 80/Sheridan. Ofc discovered 4 GSW vics when they arrived on scene. All victims transported to area hospitals. No update on their conditions.— Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) June 14, 2018
The victims were transported to a local hospital, but their conditions are unknown at this time, the Westminster Police Department said on Twitter.
The vehicle was located and person of interest was arrested just before 6pm local time in Castle Rock.
***UPDATE*** Vehicle and a person of interest in custody ref shooting 80/Sheridan.— Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) June 15, 2018
Earlier, authorities said that they’re searching for a black, four-door Toyota with license plate number NPQ 091.
*** plate correction****— Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) June 14, 2018
Co lic NPQ 091
Police warned that those inside the car were considered armed and dangerous.
The shooting occurred in the parking lot at the Cedar Wood Square office park near Children’s Dentistry, which is roped off by police tape, The Denver Post reported.
It’s unclear if the shooting was random or targeted, police said.
