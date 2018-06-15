  • Denver shooting leaves at least four injured, including two children, reports say

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    DENVER, Colo. -

    Police were called to the scene of a shooting in a parking lot at an office complex in suburban Denver Thursday afternoon that left four people injured, including two children, according to police and news reports.

    The victims were transported to a local hospital, but their conditions are unknown at this time, the Westminster Police Department said on Twitter.

    The vehicle was located and person of interest was arrested just before 6pm local time in Castle Rock.

    Earlier, authorities said that they’re searching for a black, four-door Toyota with license plate number NPQ 091. 

    Police warned that those inside the car were considered armed and dangerous.

    The shooting occurred in the parking lot at the Cedar Wood Square office park near Children’s Dentistry, which is roped off by police tape, The Denver Post reported.

    It’s unclear if the shooting was random or targeted, police said.

