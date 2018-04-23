  • Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, in 'early stages of labor' with royal baby

    LONDON -

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, formerly known as Kate Middleton, was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital in London and is in the “early stages of labor,” Kensington Palace tweeted Monday.

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge waves from her car as she leaves after the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 1, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Tolga Akmen - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

