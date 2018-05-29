  • Embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announces resignation amid sexual misconduct allegations

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has announced his resignation effective on Friday amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

    >> Read more trending news

    This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announces resignation amid sexual…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother taken into custody after baby found dead in South Carolina field

  • Headline Goes Here

    Televangelist seeks donations for $54 million jet

  • Headline Goes Here

    Alabama man indicted on more than 6,500 child porn charges

  • Headline Goes Here

    Armless 3-year-old discriminated against at IHOP, mother says