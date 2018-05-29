Embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announces resignation amid sexual misconduct allegations

Embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has announced his resignation effective on Friday amid allegations of sexual misconduct.
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is resigning effective June 1 at 5 p.m.— St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) May 29, 2018
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
