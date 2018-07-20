  • At least 8 dead in duck boat accident on Table Lake in Branson, Missouri, sheriff says

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    Branson, Mo. -

    At least eight people have been confirmed dead in a duck boat accident on Table Lake in Branson, Missouri, Thursday night just before 7 p.m. (CT), according to Stone County Sheriff Doug Radar.

    Several people, including three adults and three children, have also been transported to area hospitals, according to local authorities.

    >> Read more trending news

    Radar said the boat, which capsized after a strong line of thunderstorms moved through the area, had 31 people on board, including children, KY3-TV reported.

    Divers are on the scene searching for victims.

    Emergency responders have set up a staging area on the lake shore near the Showboat Branson Belle, local media reported, although the Belle was not involved in the accident.

    Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is watching the developments.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories