At least 8 dead in duck boat accident on Table Lake in Branson, Missouri, sheriff says

At least eight people have been confirmed dead in a duck boat accident on Table Lake in Branson, Missouri, Thursday night just before 7 p.m. (CT), according to Stone County Sheriff Doug Radar.
Several people, including three adults and three children, have also been transported to area hospitals, according to local authorities.
Radar said the boat, which capsized after a strong line of thunderstorms moved through the area, had 31 people on board, including children, KY3-TV reported.
Divers are on the scene searching for victims.
Emergency responders have set up a staging area on the lake shore near the Showboat Branson Belle, local media reported, although the Belle was not involved in the accident.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is watching the developments.
Very sad to hear about this horrible accident - prayers for all those involved and the first responders who are assisting. https://t.co/PQ56zagc0s— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 20, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}