Possible explosion reported outside U.S. Embassy in Beijing

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    BEIJING -

    A possible explosion has been reported outside the U.S. Embassy building in Beijing, according to The Associated Press.

    Here are the latest updates:

    Update 2:32 a.m. EDT July 26: State media is reporting that police detained a woman who sprayed gasoline on herself about 11 a.m. local time Thursday, according to the AP.

    Several photos and videos circulated on social media after the possible blast filled the air with clouds of smoke.

