Possible explosion reported outside U.S. Embassy in Beijing

A possible explosion has been reported outside the U.S. Embassy building in Beijing, according to The Associated Press.
:boom:Something just exploded at the US Embassy in Beijing, China just a few min ago. Smoke everywhere....@CNN @CNBC @CNBCnow @nytimes pic.twitter.com/O8wf3L2Q0V— Jimmy Zhong (@jimmyzhong_iost) July 26, 2018
Here are the latest updates:
Update 2:32 a.m. EDT July 26: State media is reporting that police detained a woman who sprayed gasoline on herself about 11 a.m. local time Thursday, according to the AP.
Several photos and videos circulated on social media after the possible blast filled the air with clouds of smoke.
Video from Chinese social media website SinaWeibo shows smoke in area of U.S. Embassy in Beijing following reports of explosion. pic.twitter.com/8MRxmXws38— Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) July 26, 2018
About an hour ago, an explosion occurred in front of the US Embassy in China. The current situation is still unclear. pic.twitter.com/YIZen7a1YI— 棱镜新闻中文站PRISM Press (@PressPRISM) July 26, 2018
