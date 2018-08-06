Explosion sends fireball into sky near Italian airport

A fireball was sent feet into the air near the airport in Bologna, Italy, Monday. Police told The Daily Star that the plume of fire was caused by an accident on a highway near the airport, but details are still coming in.
Esplosione ora a #Bologna pic.twitter.com/brNqxyJKHp— amedeo (@amemacula) August 6, 2018
#bologna ora pic.twitter.com/XL0EqqOMWj— Gennaro Farina (@GenFarina) August 6, 2018
Police said that there was a crash on the highway between a tanker and a vehicle carrier that was hauling vans. The crash caused the blast and fire, Metro reported.
Emergency workers near the crash were enveloped by a later, larger explosion. There is no official word on their condition but are feared to be badly injured or dead.
Cars are on fire under the highway at a Peugeot dealership, Metro reported.
🔴#URGENTE Tras la explosión en Bologna, arde un edificio en las inmediaciones del aeropuerto. pic.twitter.com/Q54UcGbNmu— Mundo en Conflicto (@MundoEConflicto) August 6, 2018
#borgopanigale #Bologna pic.twitter.com/8OyQvPERHS— VecchioRincoglionito (@Fabio__Franci) August 6, 2018
Drivers have been warned that it could be difficult to see because of the smoke from the blast. The road has been closed in both directions, The Daily Star reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}