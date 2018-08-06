  • Explosion sends fireball into sky near Italian airport

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    BORGO PANIGALE, Italy -

    A fireball was sent feet into the air near the airport in Bologna, Italy, Monday. Police told The Daily Star that the plume of fire was caused by an accident on a highway near the airport, but details are still coming in. 

    Police said that there was a crash on the highway between a tanker and a vehicle carrier that was hauling vans. The crash caused the blast and fire, Metro reported.

    Emergency workers near the crash were enveloped by a later, larger explosion. There is no official word on their condition but are feared to be badly injured or dead.

    Cars are on fire under the highway at a Peugeot dealership, Metro reported.

     

    Drivers have been warned that it could be difficult to see because of the smoke from the blast. The road has been closed in both directions, The Daily Star reported.

