  • 'Explosive eruption' reported at Kilauea's summit in Hawaii

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    An “explosive eruption” at Kilauea’s summit on Hawaii’s Big Island threw ash and rock into the air early Thursday morning, officials with the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said.

    >> Read more trending news

    The explosion happened around 4:15 a.m. local time. Officials warned people in the area to take shelter and protect themselves from the falling ash.

    "The resulting ash plume will cover the surrounding area," officials said in a 5 a.m. alert. In a subsequent update, officials said the ash plume was moving north.

    The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory shared an image of the ash plume Thursday morning.

    "Driving conditions may be dangerous so if you are driving pull off the road and wait until visibility improves," the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency warned.

    Officials with the USGS warned Tuesday that an eruption of Kiauea's volcano appeared "imminent."

    The eruption on Kilauea began May 3. It has since forced thousands of people from their homes, destroyed nearly 40 structures -- including dozens of homes -- and created more than two dozen fissures in the ground surrounding the volcano.

    ﻿Check back for updates to this developing story.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Explosive eruption' reported at Kilauea's summit in Hawaii

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police report details events leading to T.I.'s arrest outside gated community

  • Headline Goes Here

    LISTEN: 911 call released in rapper T.I.'s arrest

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pennsylvania teen develops ‘wet lung' after vaping for 3 weeks, case study says

  • Headline Goes Here

    New Whitney Houston doc trailer shows singer saying Paula Abdul is…