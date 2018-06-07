Houston's Hobby Airport evacuated after device found at TSA checkpoint

The security checkpoint at Houston’s Hobby Airport was evacuated early Thursday as authorities investigated a “suspicious device,” KHOU reports.
#BREAKING: Evacuations underway at Hobby Airport after a device was found in a passenger's bag at the security checkpoint. We'll continue to update this story here and on KHOU 11 News This Morning https://t.co/4xAvfDtffh pic.twitter.com/sUVxBG3Xw1— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) June 7, 2018
Here are the latest updates:
Update 6:43 a.m. EDT June 7: The suspicious device has been removed, the airport tweeted just after 6:30 a.m. EDT Thursday.
“Device has been removed, and TSA is re-opening the checkpoint and working to resume passenger screening,” Hobby Airport tweeted. “Expect some delays through security, and as always check with your carrier to see if your flight has been impacted.”
Device has been removed, and TSA is re-opening the checkpoint and working to resume passenger screening. Expect some delays through security, and as always check with your carrier to see if your flight has been impacted. #fly2houston— Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) June 7, 2018
Passenger Michael Oder tweeted a photo from the scene.
“Looks like things are clearing,” he wrote.
Update 6:26 a.m. EDT June 7: The airport confirmed the news in a tweet just after 6 a.m. EDT Thursday.
“The TSA security line has been closed due to a suspicious device being found during screening,” the airport tweeted. “Please check with your carrier to see if your flight is being impacted by this delay. We will post updates as they become available.”
The TSA security line has been closed due to a suspicious device being found during screening. Please check with your carrier to see if your flight is being impacted by this delay. We will post updates as they become available.— Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) June 7, 2018
One traveler tweeted that passengers had to evacuate the airport but were let back in:
Just had to evacuate @HobbyAirport. They let us back in, but are being kept back from @TSA checkpoint. pic.twitter.com/ruTJ0ClhkJ— 📺's Michael Oder (@TVsMichaelOder) June 7, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
