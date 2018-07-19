At least 3 injured in explosion at Pennsylvania Army depot, officials say

An explosion at an Army depot in Pennsylvania left at least three people injured Thursday morning, according to officials and multiple reports.
Officials at Letterkenny Army Depot confirmed in a series of since-deleted Facebook posts Thursday morning that an explosion was reported at the depot. The incident happened around 7:15 a.m., according to WPMT.
Officials with the volunteer Franklin Fire Company said three people were flown from Letterkenny after firefighters responded Thursday morning to an “explosion with burn victims.” The Franklin County Office of Emergency Management also told Fox News three people were flown from the Army depot after the blast.
It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.
A spokesman for Letterkenny Army Depot told WHTM-TV that authorities do not believe the blast was the result of a terrorist attack. Employees told the news station that the explosion happened in an area of Building 350 used for painting and that they were “worried about peers who ran out of (the) building screaming (and) on fire.”
UPDATE: Letterkenny Army Depot spokesman say this is not a terroristic threat. Employees say explosion happened in the paint area of Building 350. Employees are worried about peers who ran out of building screaming & on fire. Officials say the fire is under control. @abc27News pic.twitter.com/xUyftt84YY— Christine McLarty (@ChristineABC27) July 19, 2018
Established in 1942, the 18,000-acre Letterkenny Army Depot employs more than 3,600 people in Franklin County. Its mission is to “deliver superior maintenance, manufacturing, logistics, life cycle support and service worldwide to the Joint Warfighter and our International partners.”
