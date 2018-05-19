  • Justify wins 2018 Preakness Stakes under sloppy, foggy conditions

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    BALTIMORE - Favorite Justify won under sloppy and foggy conditions Saturday at the 143 running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

    Justify, who won the Kentucky Derby, was a 1-2 favorite throughout the day.

    The undefeated colt now has a shot at a Triple Crown if he wins at Belmont June 9.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

