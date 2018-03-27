  • Mark Zuckerberg to testify before Congress amid Facebook privacy scandal: report

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to testify before Congress in coming weeks amid reports that the social media giant inappropriately shared user data with consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica, CNN reported Tuesday.

