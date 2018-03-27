Mark Zuckerberg to testify before Congress amid Facebook privacy scandal: report

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to testify before Congress in coming weeks amid reports that the social media giant inappropriately shared user data with consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica, CNN reported Tuesday.
BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress, Facebook sources tell @CNNMoney. Facebook is currently planning the strategy for his testimony. https://t.co/Gcfoflbhdp pic.twitter.com/c70JgWGH45— CNN (@CNN) March 27, 2018
