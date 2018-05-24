Morgan Freeman accused of inappropriate behavior: report

Actor Morgan Freeman has been accused of inappropriate behavior and harassment by at least eight women, CNN reported Thursday.
EXCLUSIVE: Eight women accuse Morgan Freeman of inappropriate behavior. They say it happened on movie sets, at his company and in interviews. https://t.co/IdIP1vAcSn pic.twitter.com/YuOo2BxyxW— CNN (@CNN) May 24, 2018
A woman who worked in 2015 as a production assistant for the film "Going in Style," starring Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin, told CNN that she was harassed for several months by Freeman. She was not identified.
The woman said that in one incident, Freeman “kept trying to lift up my skirt and asking if I was wearing underwear."
She told CNN he stopped after Arkin commented about his behavior.
“Morgan got freaked out and didn’t know what to say,” she said.
Seven other women told CNN that Freeman, 80, acted inappropriately or harassed them. The alleged incidents took place in public and at least one happened in front of Lori McCreary, who co-founded production company Revelations Entertainment in 1996 with Freeman, CNN reported.
A majority of Freeman's accusers said the 80-year-old actor "repeatedly (behaved) in ways that made women feel uncomfortable at work." Two women, including the production assistant on "Going in Style," told CNN that Freeman “subjected them to unwanted touching.”
