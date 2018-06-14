0 New York AG sues president, Trump Foundation

NEW YORK -

New York’s attorney general filed suit Thursday against the Donald J. Trump Foundation and its directors, including the president and his three children, alleging the foundation was inappropriately used for self-gain.

We are suing the Donald J. Trump Foundation and its directors @realDonaldTrump, Donald J. Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump for extensive and persistent violations of state and federal law. https://t.co/aP2ui0tOTo pic.twitter.com/geSMA3fx2x — New York Attorney General (@NewYorkStateAG) June 14, 2018

State Attorney General Barbara Underwood said authorities found evidence that the foundation “raised in excess of $2.8 million in a manner designed to influence the 2016 presidential election at the direction and under the control of senior leadership of the Trump presidential campaign.”

Investigators said that the president used Trump Foundation funds to pay off his legal obligations, to promote Trump hotels and businesses and to buy personal items.

The president slammed the suit in a pair of tweets Thursday, writing that “New York Democrats ... are doing everything they can to sue me,” and vowing that he won’t settle the case.

The sleazy New York Democrats, and their now disgraced (and run out of town) A.G. Eric Schneiderman, are doing everything they can to sue me on a foundation that took in $18,800,000 and gave out to charity more money than it took in, $19,200,000. I won’t settle this case!... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2018

....Schneiderman, who ran the Clinton campaign in New York, never had the guts to bring this ridiculous case, which lingered in their office for almost 2 years. Now he resigned his office in disgrace, and his disciples brought it when we would not settle. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2018

