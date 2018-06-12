0 North Korea summit: Trump, Kim Jong Un sign agreement on denuclearization

SINGAPORE -

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a “comprehensive” document after a working lunch meeting during their historic summit in Singapore, Trump said Tuesday.

Trump said he would unveil more details at a 2:30 p.m. SGT (2:30 a.m. EDT) press conference.

Here are the latest updates:

Update 3:10 a.m. EDT June 12: The White House has released the full text of the document. Read it below:

“President Donald J Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Demo

“President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un conducted a comprehensive in-depth and sincere exchange of opinions on the issues related to the establishment of new US-DPRK relations and the building of a lasting an robust peace regime on the Korean Peninsula. President Trump committed to provide security guarantees to the DPRK, and Chairman Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

“Convinced that the establishment of new US-DPRK relations will contribute to the peace and prosperity of the Korean peninsula and of the world, and recognizing that mutual confidence building can promote the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un state the following:

“1. The United States and the DPRK commit to establish new US-DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity

“2. The United States and the DPRK will join their efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula

“3. Reaffirming the April 27, 2018 Panmunjom Declaration, the DPRK commits to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula

“4. The United States and the DPRK commit to recovering POW/MIA remains, including the immediate repatriation of those already identified.

“Having acknowledged that the US-DPRK summit — the first in history — was an epochal event of great significance in overcoming decades of tensions and hostilities between the two countries and for the opening up of a new future, President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un commit to implement the stipulation in this joint statement fully and expeditiously. The United States and the DPRK commit to hold follow-on negotiations, led by the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and a relevant high-level DPRK official, at the earliest possible date, to implement the outcomes of the US-DPRK summit.

“President Donald J Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea have committed to cooperate for the development of new US-DPRK relations and for the promotion of peace, prosperity, and security of the Korean Peninsula and of the world.”

cratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) held first historic summit in Singapore on June 12, 2018.

Update 2:36 a.m. EDT June 12: CNN, citing press photos, reports that the document says the following:

“President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un conducted a comprehensive, in-depth, and sincere exchange of opinions on the issues related to the establishment of new US-DPRK relations and the building of a lasting and robust peace regime on the Korean Peninsula. President Trump committed to provide security guarantees to the DPRK, and Chairman Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

At the signing, Trump said they are starting the denuclearization process “very quickly.”

Update 2:06 a.m. EDT June 12: Trump has not yet specified what the document says but told reporters that “both sides are going to be impressed with the result.”

He added that the two have formed “a very special bond” and said he would be willing to invite Kim to the White House.

“Absolutely, I would,” Trump said.

Kim said: “The world will see a major change.”

