  • Maryland police officer shot, killed in line of duty investigating ‘suspicious activity'

    BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. -

    A police officer was shot and killed Monday while investigating a report of suspicious activity in Baltimore County, Maryland, according to Gov. Larry Hogan.

    “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a Baltimore County police officer after she was shot in the the line of duty,” Hogan said on Twitter.

    “Our prayers got out to this brave officer’s family, Baltimore County police and fire and the Baltimore County community,” he said. 

    Hogan said the suspect is still on the loose as a manhunt continues.

    The officer has not yet been publicly identified.

    She died after she was shot in the head while investigating a report of “suspicious activity,” according to WBAL-TV.

    Baltimore County Councilman David Marks wrote in a Twitter post that the officer was shot in Perry Hall, near Belair and Lausmier roads.

    Police warned residents to shelter in place as they continued to investigate Monday's shooting.

     

