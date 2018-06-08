Report: Chef, author Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

Anthony Bourdain, an American chef, author, and television personality who hosted “Parts Unknown,” was found dead in his hotel room, CNNreported Friday. He was 61.
Bourdain was found in his hotel room in Strasbourg, France, CNN reported.
The Emmy-winning host committed suicide, CNN confirmed.
BREAKING: Anthony Bourdain of CNN’s “Parts Unknown” is dead. The chef, storyteller and Emmy-winning host has committed suicide at age 61, CNN confirms https://t.co/kUSmSJZXNm pic.twitter.com/VyZyfh5my2— CNN (@CNN) June 8, 2018
CNN statement regarding the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain: pic.twitter.com/MR1S5fP16o— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) June 8, 2018
Check back for the latest on this developing story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}