0 Trump says he'll 'be signing something' to end migrant family separations

WASHINGTON -

President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday that he will “be signing something in a little while” to address family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border.

>> Read more trending news

“We want to keep families together, it’s very important,” Trump said. "I’ll be doing something that’s somewhat preemptive and ultimately will be matched by legislation I’m sure.”

Trump to WH pool: “I’ll be signing something in a little while that’s going to do that. I’ll be doing something that’s somewhat preemptive and ultimately will be matched by legislation I’m sure.” — Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) June 20, 2018

It was not immediately clear what the president planned to sign. The Associated Press reported earlier Wednesday that Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was drafting an executive action for Trump that would allow the Department of Homeland Security to keep migrant families together at the border.

BREAKING: AP Sources: Homeland Security secretary drafting order to end family separation at border; unclear if Trump will sign it. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 20, 2018

Nielsen does not believe Congress will act to resolve the issue and keep children with their families, the AP reported, citing two unidentified sources familiar with the matter.

Trump has repeatedly called on lawmakers to change laws that he says mandates the family separations. There is no law that requires children be separated from parents at the border.

The Trump administration in April directed prosecutors to pursue cases against all people suspected of crossing the border illegally as part of a “zero tolerance” immigration enforcement policy. Parents have been separated from their children as they face prosecution.

Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

﻿Check back for updates to this developing story.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.