Reports: Aeromexico flight crashes five minutes after takeoff

There are reports that an Aeromexico flight crashed five minutes after takeoff from Guadalupe Victoria Airport in Durango, Mexico.
BREAKING: Mexican officials say an Aeromexico airliner has suffered an 'accident' in the northern state of Durango— The Associated Press (@AP) July 31, 2018
Aeromexico confirmed the report of an accident on its Twitter page.
Aeroméxico ha tenido conocimiento de un accidente en Durango y estamos trabajando para verificar la información y obtener detalles. Siga nuestros canales oficiales de comunicación para mayor información.— Aeroméxico (@Aeromexico) July 31, 2018
Approximately 80 passengers were on board, according to local reports. There are unconfirmed reports of casualties.
Emergency officials are responding to the scene of the crash.
This is a breaking news report, return for updates.
