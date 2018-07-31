  • Reports: Aeromexico flight crashes five minutes after takeoff

    There are reports that an Aeromexico flight crashed five minutes after takeoff from Guadalupe Victoria Airport in Durango, Mexico.

    Aeromexico confirmed the report of an accident on its Twitter page.

    Approximately 80 passengers were on board, according to local reports. There are unconfirmed reports of casualties.

    Emergency officials are responding to the scene of the crash.

    This is a breaking news report, return for updates.

