  • Reports: Boeing 737 crashes shortly after takeoff in Cuba

    LA HABANA, CUBA -

    A Boeing 737 crashed shortly after takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba.

    It is believed the passenger plane crashed near a high school campus on the east side of the island, WPLG reports.

    The Associated Press reports that 104 passengers were on board plus flight crew. The domestic flight was headed to Holguin and crashed at approximately 12:30 p.m. local time, according to state TV reports.

    The plane was rented by Cubana Airlines, WPLG reports.

    There were no immediate word on casualties, the AP reported.

    This is a breaking news story, return for updates.

