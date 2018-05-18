Reports: Boeing 737 crashes shortly after takeoff in Cuba

A Boeing 737 crashed shortly after takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba.
It is believed the passenger plane crashed near a high school campus on the east side of the island, WPLG reports.
The Associated Press reports that 104 passengers were on board plus flight crew. The domestic flight was headed to Holguin and crashed at approximately 12:30 p.m. local time, according to state TV reports.
The plane was rented by Cubana Airlines, WPLG reports.
There were no immediate word on casualties, the AP reported.
#Breaking: Working to confirm but initial reports says #plane #crash site in #Boyeros neighborhood near José Marti International. @WPLGLocal10— Hatzel Vela (@hatzelvela) May 18, 2018
Plane crash in Cuba, American flight crashed shortly after take off 😟 #cuba #planecrash pic.twitter.com/W4IuiIaF1K— Matt Blakeley (@blakeley1990) May 18, 2018
This is a breaking news story, return for updates.
