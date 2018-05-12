  • Reports: Police respond to knife attack near Paris Opera

    Police are responding to reports of a man stabbing people near the Paris Opera.

    Several injuries have been reported, though police have not confirmed the casualty count.

    The area has been contained and the situation is under control, according to eyewitness accounts.

    This is a breaking news story; please return for updates.

