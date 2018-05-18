Reports: Shots fired at Santa Fe High School

Police are investigating reports of shots fired at a Texas high school.
KTRK reports that police were called to the school just before 8 local time this morning.
Details are still coming in, but it has been confirmed that police are on scene for an active shooter situation, KPRC reported.
#BREAKING NEWS: police have confirmed reports of an active shooter at Santa Fe High School to @KPRC2. More details as we get them.— Sara Donchey (@KPRC2Sara) May 18, 2018
There have not been any official reports of injuries, KPRC reported.
The school district has confirmed that there was an active shooter situation at the high school.
Santa Fe, Texas, school district:— Breaking News (@BreakingNews) May 18, 2018
"This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The district has initiated a lockdown."
A student at the school told KTRK that fire alarms went off around 7:45 a.m. local time and students left their classrooms. The student told the station that others thought they heard shots fired. She and other students, along with teachers, have found shelter near campus, KTRK reported.
