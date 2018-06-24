0 San Diego police shooting: 2 officers injured, suspect dead

Two police officers reportedly were shot and injured late Saturday in San Diego, California.

2 officers and firefighter injured in shooting at apt complex in Rolando. Per source. El Cajon & 67th swamped with officers from multiple agencies. #NBC7 pic.twitter.com/DS8GAqLplB — Omari Fleming (@OmariNBCSD) June 24, 2018

1:43 a.m. PDT June 24: KNSD’s Omari Fleming reports that investigators are unsure whether the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or was killed by officers.

HAPPENING NOW: Disturbance w/violence call results in 2 policemen shot, 1 seriously injured according to #SDPD Chief. Suspect is dead. Chief says man police smelled smoke called fire department. When they went into apartment suspect opened fire. #NBC7 1/2 pic.twitter.com/5mk1yf3EEo — Omari Fleming (@OmariNBCSD) June 24, 2018

Rolando Shooting Contd. Firefighters scattered outside Rolando Apartment. Police went in shooting. Chief says it’s not known at this time if suspect was killed by police gunfire or took own life. Chief says they’ve made calls to the apartment before. #NBC7 2/2 pic.twitter.com/9SjHTB0NuY — Omari Fleming (@OmariNBCSD) June 24, 2018

KSWB’s Andrew Luria tweeted that “hundreds of rounds may have been fired” in the shootout.

Sounds like this was a major shootout. As many as hundreds of rounds may have been fired off between the walls/doors. It’s unclear if suspect was shot in head during that by SDPD officers, or if it was self-inflicted. — Andrew Luria (@AndrewLuria) June 24, 2018

Update 1:07 a.m. PDT June 24: The San Diego Union-Tribune is reporting that the suspect is dead. According to the newspaper, “a police dog went in and bit the suspect on the leg” after a robot searched the apartment.

“After getting no response from the man, police determined he was dead shortly before 1 a.m.,” the Union-Tribune reported.

Update 1 a.m. PDT June 24: According to KSWB’s Andrew Luria, one of the wounded San Diego police officers “is currently in surgery with a life-threatening injury” after being shot in the chest. The second officer suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder but is “expected to be OK,” Luria tweeted.

#BREAKING Update: just learned one of the officers shot tonight was hit in the shoulder and expected to be okay, but the other was hit in the chest and is currently in surgery with a life-threatening injury. — Andrew Luria (@AndrewLuria) June 24, 2018

Update 12:26 a.m. PDT June 24: According to KFMB reporter Steve Price, the shooting suspect “appears to be down” and has “head trauma.”

KSWB’s Andrew Luria reported that the suspect had been “wearing body armor.” Officers sent a robot into the apartment where he had been hiding, police said.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that the suspect was “possibly deceased.”

The wounded San Diego police officers’ condition was not yet known, Price tweeted.

#BreakingNews: 2 SDPD officers injured in shooting in Rolando Village area. Suspect fired through a wall. No condition update yet on officers. Suspect appears to be down in an apartment with head trauma. — Steve Price (@SteveNews8) June 24, 2018

A robot had been sent in to the shooter’s apartment. Appears he was wearing body armor, and has suffered trauma to the head. — Andrew Luria (@AndrewLuria) June 24, 2018

Update 12:01 a.m. PDT June 24: According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, police said a gunman shot at officers through a wall at an apartment complex off Rolando Court. A SWAT team was at the scene, where the suspected shooter was still inside the building, police said.

The newspaper reported that officers had taken another man into custody about 11:20 p.m. PDT but “ascertained within moments that he was not the shooter.”

Emergency personnel rescued a firefighter from the building after the two wounded police officers “and at least one firefighter were pulled out of the building on a ladder,” the Union-Tribune reported.

2 officers injured in College Area shooting; SWAT deployed https://t.co/4CFbHkbc74 pic.twitter.com/3vWHumHqWM — San Diego Union-Tribune (@sdut) June 24, 2018

