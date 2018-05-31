Sears Holdings to close 72 more stores

Sears Holdings plans to close at least 72 more stores, The Associated Press reported early Thursday.
BREAKING: Sears Holdings to close another 72 money-losing stores: The department store chain says the list of closures, part of its ongoing cost-cutting campaign, will be revealed later today.— Nathan Bomey (@NathanBomey) May 31, 2018
The news came one day after the Illinois-based company, which owns Sears and Kmart, announced a $424 million first-quarter loss.
According to the AP, the retailer “has identified about 100 stores that are no longer turning profits, and 72 of those locations will be shuttered down.” The closings are slated to start in the “near future” and end by early November, USA Today reported.
More details, including the list of stores, will be released later Thursday, USA Today reported.
Please return for updates.
