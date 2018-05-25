Several injured after car jumps curb in Portland, Oregon: reports

Several people were injured Friday after a car jumped a curb in downtown Portland, according to multiple reports.
Portland Fire & Rescue officials confirmed authorities were responding to the incident near the intersection of SW 6th Avenue and SW Hall Street around 10:20 a.m. local time.
The Oregonian reported that at least three people were injured, citing an officer at the scene.
Officer at scene downtown Portland said car drove onto sidewalk, 3 people taken to hospital. Area cordoned off with tape. @Oregonian— Fedor Zarkhin (@FedorZarkhin) May 25, 2018
Matt Ritzi told the newspaper that he was walking to Portland State University when he saw the aftermath of the accident, which left three or four people on the ground. He said he saw more than a dozen people trying to help them. "
I heard a lot of moaning and crying," he told The Oregonian. "I didn't see much movement."
Check back for updates to this developing story.
