  • Shooting reported as thousands gather for San Diego Marathon

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    SAN DIEGO -

    Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting in San Diego as thousands of people gathered for the 2018 Rock 'n' Roll San Diego Marathon.

    >> Read more trending news

    An unidentified city official confirmed to KNSD that authorities were responding Sunday morning to reports of an active shooter at the City Hall Parkade, near the marathon route. It was not immediately clear whether a shooting had taken place.

    Photos posted on social media showed a heavy police presence downtown after reports of the shooting first surfaced just after 11 a.m. local time.

    Check back for updates to this developing story.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Shooting reported as thousands gather for San Diego Marathon

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Man fatally shoots himself while playing with gun in hotel room

  • Headline Goes Here

    Steven Pitt shooting death connected to at least 2 other killings: police

  • Headline Goes Here

    Off-duty FBI agent accidentally shoots man after gun drops while…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man accused of choking woman to death with telephone wire, deputies say