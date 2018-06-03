Shooting reported as thousands gather for San Diego Marathon

Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting in San Diego as thousands of people gathered for the 2018 Rock 'n' Roll San Diego Marathon.
An unidentified city official confirmed to KNSD that authorities were responding Sunday morning to reports of an active shooter at the City Hall Parkade, near the marathon route. It was not immediately clear whether a shooting had taken place.
Photos posted on social media showed a heavy police presence downtown after reports of the shooting first surfaced just after 11 a.m. local time.
#downtown #sandiego talks of active shooter. pic.twitter.com/HC6DtdpJKn— Lanie (@looneylanie) June 3, 2018
Check back for updates to this developing story.
