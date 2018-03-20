  • Maryland school shooting: Gunman killed, 2 injured at Great Mills High School

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    GREAT MILLS, Md. - A student who opened fire on a classmate at Maryland’s Great Mills High School died Tuesday morning after injuring two people, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron said at a news conference.

