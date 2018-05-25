  • Shots fired at Indiana middle school: reports

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -

    Police were responding Friday morning to reports of shots fired at Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana.

    Authorities confirmed around 9:40 a.m. that police had a suspect in custody after responding to a report of an active shooter situation at the middle school.

     

     

