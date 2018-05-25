Shots fired at Indiana middle school: reports

Police were responding Friday morning to reports of shots fired at Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana.
Authorities confirmed around 9:40 a.m. that police had a suspect in custody after responding to a report of an active shooter situation at the middle school.
NFD and NPD are on scene of an active shooter at Noblesville West Middle School. Suspect is in custody. NPD will have more info when it’s available.— Noblesville Fire (@NoblesvilleFD) May 25, 2018
Check back for the latest on this developing story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}