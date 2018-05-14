'Superman' star Margot Kidder dead at 69

Margaret Ruth "Margot" Kidder, who rose to fame for her portrayal of Lois Lane in the "Superman" film series, died Sunday, according to a Montana funeral home. She was 69.
Kidder lived in Livingston, Montana, according to the Franzen-Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral arrangements were pending Monday.
Her cause of death was not immediately known, according to TMZ. The celebrity news site was the first to report on Kidder’s death Monday.
Kidder rose to fame in 1978 while starring in the first of a series of Superman films opposite Christopher Reeve. She appeared in three subsequent installments of the series from 1980 to 1987.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}