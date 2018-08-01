Suspect identified, accused of killing former Bush doctor

Authorities identified a suspect Wednesday wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of a cardiologist who once treated former President George H.W. Bush.
Police said Dr. Mark Hausknecht, 65, was riding his bicycle near Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women just before 9 a.m. on July 20 when he was shot by another bicyclist going in the other direction, according to Houston police.
Chief @ArtAcevedo gives update in Homicide investigation re: Dr. Hausknecht https://t.co/hrqsTGvUO6— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 1, 2018
Police identified the suspect as Josesph James Pappas, the Houston Chronicle reported.
“This man is dangerous. This man’s capable. This man has some skills,” Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said Wednesday at a news conference. “We know he had ... a lot of firearms -- more than one, I can tell you that. ... He's very dangerous and we need to get him into custody.”
Investigators have determined that Pappas’ mother was a patient of Hausknecht two decades ago.
“We have confirmed that his mom died on the operating table more than 20 years ago,” Acevedo said.
Authorities said Wednesday that Pappas’ is well-armed and suicidal.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}