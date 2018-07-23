0 Toronto shooting: 2 killed, suspect dead after gunman shoots 14 in Greektown, police say

TORONTO, Canada -

Two people were killed and the suspect is dead after a gunman shot 14 people in Toronto’s Greektown neighborhood Sunday, police said.

The Latest: 1 victim dead after man shoots 14 in Toronto. https://t.co/INIevyyU4c — The Associated Press (@AP) July 23, 2018

Here are the latest updates:

Update 7:51 a.m. EDT July 23: A second victim has been pronounced dead after a gunman opened fire late Sunday in Toronto’s Greektown neighborhood, Toronto police tweeted Monday morning.

>> See the tweet here

Danforth shooting #GO1341286,

- at this time, we have two victims who have been pronounced ^js — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) July 23, 2018

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister tweeted his condolences Monday morning to the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting in Toronto.

“My thoughts are with everyone affected by the terrible tragedy on the Danforth last night in Toronto, and may the injured make a full recovery,” Trudeau tweeted. “The people of Toronto are strong, resilient and brave – and we’ll be there to support you through this difficult time.”

>>See the tweet here

My thoughts are with everyone affected by the terrible tragedy on the Danforth last night in Toronto, and may the injured make a full recovery. The people of Toronto are strong, resilient and brave - and we'll be there to support you through this difficult time. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 23, 2018

Update 2:01 a.m. EDT July 23: Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders said the child in critical condition is an 8- or 9-year-old girl, the Washington Post reported. He described the victim who was killed as a “young lady,” according to The Associated Press.

No further information about the condition of the victims was immediately available.

Saunders said the shooter used a handgun in the rampage and was killed after exchanging gunfire with officers. The shooting did not appear to be random, Saunders said.

One witness, John Tulloch, said he heard as many as 30 gunshots, the AP reported.

A video circulating on Twitter appeared to capture the sound of gunfire.

>> Click here to watch (WARNING: Viewer discretion advised.)

My evening was nice until I heard shooting right out of my place on the danforth. So scary!! The gun violence in Toronto is crazy. pic.twitter.com/eNHLlUlp6r — n💫 (@nsxoxoii) July 23, 2018

Update 1:06 a.m. EDT July 23: The child who was shot, a young girl, is currently in critical condition, according to Toronto police.

Police say it is “too early to say whether the shooting is terrorism,” The Associated Press reported.

One city official, Councillor Paula Fletcher, said the shooting was not gang-related. Fletcher and Councillor Mary Fragedakis also said the gunman was emotionally disturbed.

Toronto Police Chief Saunders has updated media from scene. 14 victims were shot with a handgun. 1 female adult has died. 1 young girl in critical condition. Suspect is dead (not included in 14 victim total) Witnesses call 416-808-2222 Anonymous tips 1-800-222-8477 #GO1341286 ^sm — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) July 23, 2018

>>Read more trending news

Please return for updates.



© 2018 Cox Media Group.