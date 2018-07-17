Trump says he accepts that Russia meddled in 2016 election

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he accepts the conclusion made by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election amid criticism of his meeting Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
BREAKING: Trump says 'I accept' US intelligence agencies conclusions on Russian meddling.— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) July 17, 2018
>> From Cox Media Group's Jamie Dupree: With Putin, Trump calls Russia probe a disaster
Trump and Putin met Monday in Helsinki, Finland.
Trump stood beside the Russian president and challenged the findings of American intelligence agencies that determined Moscow had interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections. Trump said Monday that he didn’t “see any reason why” Russia would be involved, despite indictments handed down last week for a dozen Russian intelligence officers accused of election meddling.
The president said Tuesday that he misspoke and that he truly meant to say that he doesn’t see why Russia “wouldn’t” be responsible.
He again denied that he or his campaign officials colluded with Russian authorities to win the presidency.
In Helsinki, Trump delivered no condemnation of Russia's interference and refused to say he believes American intelligence agencies over Russia's denials of meddling.
