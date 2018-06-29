Trump to announce U.S. Supreme Court nominee on July 9

President Donald Trump is moving quickly to announce a replacement for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, who announced his retirement this week.
Trump told reporters Friday aboard Air Force One enroute to New Jersey that he plans to announce his pick for the high court on July 9, according to news reports.
BREAKING: Trump says he plans to announce Supreme Court choice on July 9, says he's considering 2 women.— The Associated Press (@AP) June 29, 2018
The president also told reporters he’s considering two women and plans to interview several potential candidates for the job this weekend, The Associated Press reported.
The president on Wednesday, the day Kennedy announced his retirement, said that he’ll draw from a list of 25 candidates that he used to nominate Justice Neil Gorsuch last year.
