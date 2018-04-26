Trump VA nominee Ronny Jackson in talks to withdraw, reports say
By:
Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:
Loading...
of
0
Trump VA nominee Ronny Jackson in talks to withdraw, reports say
WASHINGTON -
Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump’s pick to head the Department of Veterans Affairs, “is in active discussions with senior White House officials about withdrawing his name from consideration for the cabinet post,” NBC News reports.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}